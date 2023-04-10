Darren ‘Dutch’ Daulton’s descent | Morning Newsletter

Expect patchy frost and then sunny skies today. Temps will reach the mid 60s.

Last month, we shared The Inquirer investigation, Field of Dread. It found that the AstroTurf used at Veterans stadium between 1977 and 1981 contained 16 different types of so-called forever chemicals, which the EPA has said cause “adverse health effects that can devastate families.”

Our lead story centers on the family of former Phillie Darren Daulton, who believes his 2017 death from brain cancer is linked to the Vet’s turf.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

Advertisement

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Years before Darren Daulton’s 2017 death from brain cancer, his relatives and teammates noticed something terribly wrong with the former Phillies catcher.

He was losing his grip on reality.

He gave millions away to grifters and started to experience hallucinations.

Reminders: Six former Phillies have died from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. All of them spent parts of their careers playing at Veterans Stadium. The rate of brain cancer among Phillies who played at the Vet between 1971 and 2003 is about three times the average rate among adult men.

Notable quote: “In my heart, I am now 100% certain that his personality changes were from brain cancer,” his ex-wife, Nicole Daulton, said.

Keep reading to learn more details about how Daulton’s demeanor changed after his retirement.

There’s big money in the Philly mayor’s race.

Campaigns have raised more than $17 million and $8 million comes from the candidates themselves.

But of the $9.3 million given by donors:

About half — $4.4 million — comes from donors in Philly. Half is from outside of the city. Roughly a quarter — $2.5 million — comes from donors in the Philadelphia suburbs. At least another $2.1 million comes from donors outside the region. A small fraction, under $100,000, came from small donations that campaigns don’t have to disclose so the addresses of those donors are unknown.

Continue reading to discover which candidates relied the most on money from outside of Philadelphia.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

A new immersive art space filled with over 50 installations is coming to Philadelphia.

What’s the name of the “mixed-reality” playground coming this spring?

A) Otherworld Philadelphia

B) Out Of This World Philadelphia

C) Mixed Reality Playground

D) None of the above

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

📰 Reading: The fourth in a series of profiles about the top candidates for mayor. The installment features Derek Green.

🪧 Remembering: The day Philly’s radical lesbians took on City Hall.

🎉 Congratulating: Former Inquirer columnist Claire Smith for winning the Red Smith Award, which is considered to be the highest sports journalism honor in the United States.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: A rapper from West Philly

COLD HOMILY

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Cheers to Stacy Stone, who correctly guessed Sunday’s answer: South Street Headhouse District. Email us if you know the answer.

Photo of the day

I’m starting my day with a morning run. Thank you for starting yours with The Inquirer.