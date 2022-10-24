Expect rain and fog throughout the day. Temps will reach the high 60s.

Today’s newsletter is Phillies-dominated and how can it not be? It’s the morning after the big win and the feeling of city pride is infectious.

We have a lot to cover so let’s dive in.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It didn’t take long for celebrations to break out across the city after the Phillies advanced to the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

It’s the first time team is headed to the World Series in 13 years.

Some kissed, some hugged, and others cried. Hoarse voices belted out “Dancing on My Own.”

Within minutes of the final out, crowds congregated at Broad and Locust streets, barely considering traffic.

The celebratory excitement rapidly spread through the streets of Center City to the Northeast. People were constantly honking horns, setting off fireworks, popping champagne — and of course — climbing utility poles.

Keep reading to see how the fans celebrate like it’s 2008.

Also, be sure to check out our photo gallery of the celebratory night.

Philadelphia’s newest chief medical examiner, Constance DiAngelo, has a lot on her plate.

The medical examiner’s office is responsible for establishing cause and manner of death for homicides, overdoses, and other sudden or unexplained deaths in a year. But it’s struggling to keep up with the record number of overdose deaths and homicides in the past two years.

It doesn’t help that:

The office is understaffed.

Policies aren’t documented. Instead, rules are established through a combination of word of mouth and memos.

Victims arrive in the back of police cars because there often aren’t any staffers available to send to the scene.

Reminder: The office also mishandled victims’ remains from the 1985 MOVE bombing, when police set off an explosion that let to the deaths of 11 and burned dozens of West Philadelphia homes.

DiAngelo’s predecessor, Sam Gulino, resigned last year after the city revealed that the medical examiner’s office kept a box of human remains from the bombing in a storage closet for decades and nearly destroyed them in secret.

Keep reading to learn her initial priorities since taking the top job.

What you should know today

The transit authority launched its beta testing of the mobile phone ticketing but some of the volunteer users are underwhelmed.

What it does: The interface downloads a QR-code ticket that can be read at turnstiles and as well as at the farebox on busses and trolleys.

What it doesn’t do: It doesn’t use money stored in the Travel Wallet of a rider’s Key Card.

Several testers who are mostly SEPTA frequent users said it’s frustrating. They also complain of a cumbersome process to download tickets, making it not conducive for spontaneous trips.

Continue reading to find out how SEPTA aims to address these issues.

What we’re...

🎵 Considering: giving Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, a try.

⚾ Reading: Reporter Stephanie Farr’s love letter to Philly sports fandom.

🥁 Watching: Philly Elmo and Positive Movement joining the city-wide party after the Phillies win.

