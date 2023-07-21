Build your Philly Barbie | Morning Newsletter

There’s a slight chance for a pop-up storm, but it will otherwise be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 85.

Philadelphia appears to have Barbie on the brain. We know President Barbie, Astronaut Barbie, Flight Attendant Barbie, and many more.

What if there was a Barbie that actually repped our city? Today’s lead story reimagines what that local Barbie could be.

Paola Pérez

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie premieres in theaters this weekend, and the city is taking notice.

There are themed events happening around the city like a roller skating party and super pink-washed menus. And there’s also the hype around “Barbenheimer,” a.k.a. the double-feature of Oppenheimer and Barbie, since they drop on the same day.

Historically, the iconic Mattel doll has some loose ties to the Philly region, like the National Barbie Doll Collector Convention that was hosted in the city in 1996, and the 2000 Republican National Convention Barbie.

It’s been awhile since we received a local Barbie, so to commemorate the movie’s release, we’ve created a new set of Philly Barbies. They are:

📱 Comcast Executive Barbie

🏈 Eagles Superfan Barbie

🎒 Temple Student Barbie

🎧 Local Music Fan Barbie

Get to know more about each unique doll in this fun interactive.

📮 What would your Philly Barbie be called, and what would it look like? Email us for a chance to be featured in this newsletter.

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic to civics reporter Henry Savage.

Being an English Premier League soccer fan in Philly used to be a lonely endeavor when your favorite team and fan club are more than 4,000 miles away. That’s why when Philadelphians find fellow team supporters, these groups become more than just fandom.

“I have met some of my best friends through this group,” said Chris Wirtalla, founder of the Newcastle United supporters club in Philadelphia. “Folks have gone out to concerts with each other, we go over each other’s houses for dinners — some of these folks were actually invited to my wedding. The most surprising aspect of it is that there are all these people with different ages and interests. I like to call it a group of misfits because you wouldn’t normally think that these folks would fit together, but there’s a shared passion.”

These dozen or so tight-knit clubs of Premier League fans, like Wirtalla’s, have been growing in Philadelphia since the mid-2000s when soccer’s popularity began to rise with Premier League and the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS) leagues starting in the ‘90s, according to founders of local supporter clubs. For them, to finally see these two worlds colliding — English soccer and Philly sports fandom — will culminate with the biggest weekend in their clubs’ existence.

Keep reading on the Premier League scene ahead of the big games starting this weekend.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Kenneth Ford, a retired nuclear physicist, worked on the H-bomb in Los Alamos, N.M., in the early 1950s and knows several people depicted in the new movie Oppenheimer. What Philly-area county does Ford live in now?

A) Delaware

B) Montgomery

C) Gloucester

D) Camden

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: South Philly landmark

DELMER SENIOR

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Michael Hanzeli, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Stephen Starr.

Photo of the day

