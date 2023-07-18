Where to watch free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

Warm summer nights are perfect for outdoor movies, and whether you are trying to get the kids out of the house, planning a romantic date, or getting together with friends, free screenings are even better. We’re now at summer’s midpoint, but there are still plenty of outdoor movie events to enjoy between now through September. The city’s Parks and Recreation department also released its schedule of films earlier this month, but they’re not the only game in town — there are 31 other screenings through the end of summer.

Some locations allow you to connect to nature, while others are 12 stories high. No matter the venue, you are guaranteed to make some memories under the stars without breaking the bank — some locations even offer free snacks.

Happy viewing and don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and blankets. (Note that times and locations vary per event and in some cases, per movie.)

Fresh air, green landscapes, and the sun setting behind the Philly skyline — that’s what you get at movie nights at the Schuylkill Banks. Screenings take place every Thursday around sunset, and will run until the end of August. Catch the next Schuylkill Banks film at 2501 Walnut Street, either at the Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade or by the grass area north of the Walnut Street Bridge. Don’t forget to bring your own blanket or chair, and arrive early to find a good spot. You are welcome to bring food, but free soft pretzels, popcorn, water, sodas, and seltzers are available on-site.

Watching outdoor movies in the heart of Center City is a summer staple, but this year you will have to wait until the fall. Traditionally screening at Dilworth Park, the 2023 Pictures in the Park will be held at Sister Cities Park. Throughout September, you can watch a new film every Friday at 7 p.m. Snacks and blankets are not provided, so pack accordingly.

Don’t let August slip away, instead head to Clark Park for a free movie each Friday. Sept. 15 is set aside as a rain date, but screening times vary. There won’t be snacks on-site, but you can check the local restaurant scene before or after the film. Don’t forget to RSVP!

Not feeling like touching grass to watch an outdoor movie? Check out Sunset Social just west of the Schuylkill in University City. Located 12 stories above ground level, this local rooftop bar has a 60-foot screen with the Philly skyline as a backdrop. From July 12 to September 13, a different film will screen every Wednesday at 7 p.m. If you get hot, check out their $15 frozen cocktails.

Let movies be an excuse to get to know other neighborhoods. Throughout summer, The Philadelphia Film Society screens a different movie in different neighborhoods — there are only two events left this season. Each film screening includes additional fun like lawn games or bounce houses, local art performances, and snacks. Activities begin at 6 p.m.

Feeling nostalgic or wishing you had experienced summer movie nights in the late 90s-early 2000s? Fringearts is screening throwback favorites at the Haas Biergarten, free for folks who RSVP. This summer’s theme is “Game of Love.” Watch a new film every Wednesday, from July 5 to August 2. The best part? Each screening comes with a movie-themed quizzo, so bring it on!

As part of The Oval seasonal pop-up, you can now watch free movies at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. On Fridays, between July 14 to August 18, a new movie will light up the Oval’s screen. Enjoy it with a drink from MilkBoy, which operates the beer garden this season. Can’t make it on a Friday? No problem.