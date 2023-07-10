💸 Cash with no catch | Morning Newsletter

Grab your umbrella! There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms again, with a high near 82.

More cities across the United States are offering no-strings-attached cash to residents, and Philly is poised to launch its own initiative next year. Our lead story looks into how those programs work and what Philadelphia can learn from them.

Tydricka Lewis was one of 109 formerly incarcerated people selected to receive a monthly $600 payment as part of a local guaranteed basic income initiative in Durham, N.C.

Lewis bought a new car with the money from the yearlong pilot program. It helped her commute to the two jobs she worked to support her and her three children.

In her own words: “I am doing more than enough,” Lewis said of her work ethic. “It’s just that I’m not making enough.”

What is it?: Guaranteed basic income is what it sounds like: giving people money, no strings attached. Programs like Durham’s could be a model as leaders in Philadelphia continue to show interest in it.

What’s next: In 2024, Philly will join the ranks of cities using guaranteed income as a tool to address systemic racism. The city’s newest initiative, funded by philanthropic dollars, will provide money to 250 pregnant women.

Catch up quick: Over the last few years, Philly ran free cash experiments for some families in public housing and for those who received government benefits. City Council also floated the idea of using guaranteed income to combat poverty in early 2020, before initiatives exploded nationwide during COVID-19.

So how do Durham and Philly compare? Durham is a far smaller city, but:

Both cities have a population that is majority people of color. Both face a growing affordability crisis. They have similar housing costs. The average Durham renter spends more than $1,500, compared to $1,400 here, according to census data. Both have sizable communities of residents with criminal records.

Continue reading what Philadelphia can learn from Durham and other cities’ programs.

What you should know today

One of the five people police identified as victims of the mass shooting in Kingsessing on July 3 was actually killed nearly two days earlier, law enforcement officials said Sunday. This marks a significant change in the timeline of the city’s deadliest act of gun violence in decades, and raises new questions about the shooting spree. A new bipartisan bill aims to legalize the recreational use of cannabis for Pennsylvanians aged 21 years old and older. Here’s what would change if the legislation is approved. Nearly 1 in 3 Philadelphians are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a discount on internet services — in many cases, making it free for some households. See if you qualify and follow our guide on applying for the federal program. Principals are leaving Pennsylvania schools at high rates, according to a new Penn State analysis. The unprecedented exodus of school leaders comes amid a nationwide teacher shortage. Interest is rising in the use of psychedelics to treat depression. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is taking new steps to advise scientists studying these drugs. Hear from Philly-area researchers on this rapidly growing field.

Big changes are coming to City Hall next year.

The biggest will come in January when a new leader takes over for retiring City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who led the chamber for 12 years.

The race to replace Clarke has already begun. The three lawmakers who are seen as contenders for the presidency are all Democrats who have previously served more than one term.

What’s next: At the first meeting of 2024, the Council’s 17 members will vote on who will be president.

Something to consider: The next Council will be remarkably inexperienced, with at least 13 members having served one term or less.

Meet the candidates running for Council president and get a closer look at the frontrunners.

