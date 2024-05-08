False arrests caught on video | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our top story today comes from The Inquirer’s investigations team: Philly cops secretly used surveillance cameras in drug busts. The video proved their testimony false.

And Wildwood’s mayor is opening up the beach to former President Donald Trump for a big rally on Saturday. Residents can rest assured, he said: “No one’s burning anything down here.”

Let’s dig into these stories and many more.

Narcotics investigations are a high-tech enterprise nowadays. In Philadelphia, police are using 4K-resolution, 360-degree cameras — 7,000 of them throughout the city — that can be controlled via smartphone apps.

But the use of that technology is fraught.

An Inquirer report on how Philly narcotics cops used these cameras found that not only did officers on a squad of the Narcotics Strike Force not disclose their use of video surveillance to prosecutors, but some video recordings directly contradicted what officers claimed to have seen.

Scores of charges have been dropped amid ongoing investigations by the police and public defender’s office.

It’s an eye-opening report that both shows the scale of video surveillance use by local law enforcement, and raises questions about Philadelphians’ privacy rights. Read reporter Samantha Melamed’s full investigation here, and five big takeaways from the report here.

Six months before the high-stakes general election, former President Donald Trump is spending his Saturday at the Jersey Shore by way of a sure-to-be boisterous campaign rally.

🌊 Why Wildwood? For one, it’s a red enclave in a blue state, and not too far from purple Pennsylvania.

🌊 Mayor Ernie Troiano is also a fan, and suggested the beach venue that can hold 30,000 people to the Trump campaign. Plus, there’s the economic boost it’s expected to bring.

🌊 “Take the politics out of it and people would bend over backward for this number of people to come to their town,” Troiano, who is a Republican, told The Inquirer.

Politics reporter Julia Terruso explains how this weekend’s big event — a sequel to a packed 2020 rally held at the Wildwood Convention Center — came to be, and why two Wildwood mayors are under indictment at the same time as the former president.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

Have you seen this 250-pound fiberglass cowboy boot stationed in the Italian Market? Columnist Stephanie Farr has the story behind the boot, and the man who put it there: Viejo Oeste Western Wear #2 owner Alfonso Aramburo.

