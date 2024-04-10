10 places to donate books in the Philadelphia area

During your next cleaning spree, dust off those bookshelves and consider donating some of your favorite reads to local organizations supporting good causes.

Whether you’ve got a crisp copy of Emily Henry’s latest romance novel or a gently used Agatha Christie mystery, your home library could help Philadelphians of all ages experience the joy of reading.

Here are 10 places eager to receive your book donations.

Philly AIDS Thrift

Walk into this eclectic Queen Village thrift store and drop off your new or gently used books. Philly AIDS Thrift (PAT) distributes sales proceeds of donated items as grants to over 40 organizations involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS, including the AIDS Fund and its network of service providers.

📍710 S. 5th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-922-3186, 🌐 phillyaidsthrift.com

Giovanni’s Room

The nation’s oldest LGBTQ bookstore thrives on donations. Located in the Gayborhood, PAT-owned Giovanni’s Room will gladly take your favorite reads, along with records, collectibles, pop-culture artifacts, DVDs/CDs, art, and other small items.

📍345 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-923-2960, 🌐 queerbooks.com

BookSmiles

This nonprofit organization aims to distribute used children’s books. For donations under 500 books, use the collection bins at the Pennsauken facility, open 24/7. For larger donations, contact Larry@booksmiles.org.

📍7300 North Crescent Blvd. #10, Pennsauken, NJ 08110, 📞 856-661-7480, 🌐 booksmiles.org

Books Through Bars

For over 30 years, this Cedar Park’s Books Through Bars has provided free books to incarcerated individuals in six mid-Atlantic states (Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia). The nonprofit, volunteer-run organization receives about 500 letters each week requesting books.

Email at donations@booksthroughbars.org to ensure your donation fits current needs — include an approximate number books for donation, the condition of those books, if they are hardcover or paperback, and the genre in writing. The website lists books needed (Spanish, manga, GED test prep) and those not needed (hardcover, those advocating homophobia or white supremacy, and heavily torn or yellowed copies) — other donated books will be accepted on a case-by-case basis.Check their Bookshop.org wishlist for requested titles.

📍4722 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143 (The space is not currently open to the public), 📞 215-727-8170, 🌐booksthroughbars.org

Little Free Library

Find Little Free Library book-sharing boxes across Philly. These “leave a book, take a book” libraries are situated in neighborhoods, parks, schools, and more. Drop off (or take) books or become a steward and build your own.

Download their app or find your local library online. Additionally, explore banned books through with Visit Philadelphia’s “Little Free(dom) Library” initiative, which extends its campaign with the “In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union” series.

📍239 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, and other locations, 🌐 littlefreelibrary.org

One House at a Time (OHAAT)

Looking to give away new and gently-used children’s books? One House at a Time (OHAAT) aims to help families in need. The organization’s Beds for Kids program helps children and youth living in poverty get the tools they need, including books. Check their website for drop-off locations and times, or schedule a visit to the Huntingdon Valley warehouse.

📍474 Pike Road, Suite C, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. 19006, 📞 267-607-3456, 🌐 ohaat.org

Book Corner

Friends of the Free Library of Philadelphia operates Book Corner, a used bookstore near the Barnes Foundation. Folks can donate books and support Philly’s local libraries. Call ahead to schedule drop-off times for a box of books or more than two bags. Donations can be made Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍311 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-567-0527, 🌐 facebook.com/bookcornerphilly

Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia

Cradles to Crayons, a national nonprofit, helps children in low-income situations. Donate new and gently used books at their Giving Factory warehouse on Wissahickon Avenue in East Germantown, where items are sorted and distributed, or host a drive at your home, school, or community. Check the accepted items list, including books for ages up to 12 and school supplies, and find local drop-off locations online, including four large donation bins in the parking lot.

📍4700 Wissahickon Ave., Suite 142, Philadelphia, Pa. 19144, 📞 215-836-0958, 🌐 cradlestocrayons.org/philadelphia

Tree House Books

In North Philly, Tree House Books seeks to provide Philadelphians access to free books and increase literacy skills. Email emma@treehousebooks.org to learn what books are currently accepted and schedule a drop-off time. Learn how to distribute books into Philadelphia homes and host a book drive online.

📍1430 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121, 📞 215-236-1760, 🌐 treehousebooks.org

Friends of the Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch Library

Donate books to Chester County Library year-round. Note: The library is not accepting donations through April 29 — there will be a Spring Book Sale from April 12 to 14.

Over at the Hankin Branch Library, “Donation Days” are the first Friday and Saturday in April, June, August, October, and December. You’ll find carts available for book donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on designated Fridays. And donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s Community Room on designated Saturdays.

📍450 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, Pa. 19341 and 215 Windgate Drive, Chester Springs, Pa. 19425, 📞 610-344-5600 and 610-344-5604, 🌐 chescolibraries.org