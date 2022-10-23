It looks like rain today.

🎾 Interesting: Pickleball players are in a pickle in a dispute with the neighbors over noise complaints.

🏘️ Important: Amy S. Rosenberg writes that along New Jersey’s coast, higher homes and wealthy newcomers prove Sandy’s longest lasting impact has been development in spite of potential destruction.

⚾ Exciting: Philly sports fans are always the true winners, and we’re having a moment. Stephanie Farr writes about what Philly taught her about fandom.

It’s the thwacking — loud and endless — that drives them up the wall, say people who live near pickleball courts in Chestnut Hill. It’s the neighbors — always complaining — who spoil exercise and camaraderie for pickleball players enjoying fresh air in a public space.

Paddles striking hard-plastic balls perforated like Wiffle balls create a loud noise less than a second in duration at a piercing, high-pitched frequency to which the ear is quite sensitive, scientists say. Neighbors want the courts to go away; players say they have a right to be there. Solutions seem elusive. The Chestnut Hill standoff continues, at least for now. — Alfred Lubrano

Where and when did Wawa open its first convenience store?

A) Gainesville, Fla., in 1964

B) Folsom, Delaware County, in 1964

C) Center City in 1963

D) Kennett Square in 1964

Allegedly, his ghost paces the hallways of the First Bank of the United States.

AARON HEXED TILLMAN

