Suing the university | Morning Newsletter

And we also have the story of one Philly mother facing potential eviction who could wait years for assistance.

When I heard about Kareem Tannous, a former Cabrini University professor who said he lost his job for his tweets that were critical of Israel, I decided to look further at what he said and how his case fits in with others I’ve heard about.

What I found is there are no easy answers for dealing with speech. Universities are left fielding a debate on the nature of posts in question, and in this case, even some of Tannous’ sharpest critics weren’t advocating that he be fired, just censured. But Cabrini terminated him over a zoom call. He plans to sue. Keep reading for more on the former professor’s story.

What you should know today

