Today is expected to be dry, with skies clearing by afternoon, lower humidity and the high temperature in the 80s, providing for a pleasant Independence Day Eve.
🗒️ The remarkable bittersweet tale of finding closure for a lost friend.
🏖️ Let’s check in on how the cost of a summer down the Shore is evolving.
🎹 We’ve got your summer 2022 soundtrack.
We'll take the day off tomorrow, but Felicia will be back in your inbox with your morning newsletter on Tuesday morning.
Rashid Young vanished in 2019, leaving his family and friends searching for answers. Years later, a lawyer who had represented Young in a civil case when he was a teen started asking questions about his sudden disappearance.
Through that work, Nadeem Bezar helped uncover what police now say is the shocking truth: Young was stabbed to death by his boyfriend and buried in a makeshift grave in a Philadelphia arboretum. I interviewed Bezar, law enforcement officials and Young’s loved ones and discovered a remarkable, bittersweet tale about finding closure for a lost friend.
The iconic Melrose Diner, along with the nearby Broad Street Diner, might have a date with the wrecking ball.
Mina’s World, the West Philadelphia coffee shop that drew local and national attention as a community-oriented and LGBTQ inclusive space, has closed.
A first-of-its kind camp is teaching kids in South Jersey about the Underground Railroad.
In case you missed it, here are five Jersey Shore restaurants with a new generation of flavor that made Craig LaBan’s cut.
Particularly for retail, we’ve got ourselves a bustling Center City comeback.
Here’s why you may not actually be that annoyed by fireworks in Philly this Fourth of July.
Your fave Amy S. Rosenberg, who writes the Down the Shore newsletter, wrote about the bougie-fication of Ventnor.
Queen Bey is back and here are the songs to soundtrack summer.
We went to Sea Isle to hang with the Eagles’ Jason Kelce, part-time bartender and full-time man of Philly’s people.
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit with a stray bullet at a bar in the Northeast late Tuesday night.
A former sports reporter can tell you why the World Cup is going to be incredible.
Kevin Durant has requested a trade, so what’s next for the Brooklyn Nets? 🔒
❓Pop Quiz❓
What isn’t NASA bringing back samples of from Mars?
A) Rock
B) Soil
C) Atmosphere
D) Instagram side hustle slime
Find out if you remember the answer here.
🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩
A Chester County tradition full of hot air.
ABDEL FULMINATIONS VOCALS
Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer.
🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to “And when you smile the world is brighter. You touch my hand and I’m a king. 🎶
