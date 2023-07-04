Philly’s only Revolutionary-era bar | Morning Newsletter

Happy Fourth of July. When you’re out and about, keep in mind what’s open and closed today.

If you need a guide to find official fireworks, we have the rundown of that later in the newsletter. If you’re doing your own personal show, please be safe. I don’t recommend playing with fireworks on your own, but if you do, we have tips from federal and state officials on how to avoid injuries.

Our main story today features a bar that is described as “a great place to plot a revolution.” A Man Full of Trouble Tavern in Society Hill is the last of its kind. It originally opened in 1759, and it’s the last surviving dive bar in Philadelphia from the Revolutionary era.

For context, Colonial Philadelphia was full of bars. It had 101 taverns, which means there was about one bar for every 160 citizens.

After decades of being closed to the public, the bar is reopening. We take a look at what goes into opening its doors again.

Also, in more somber news, four people were killed — and two children injured — in a shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night. We’ll share with you what we know.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

A Man Full of Trouble Tavern is Philadelphia’s only surviving pre-Revolutionary War bar.

It’s been closed for decades, but that didn’t stop generations of Philadelphians from checking out the charming piece of history.

When Dan Wheeler, an Old City lawyer and real estate investor, saw it on a real estate listing two years, he jumped at the chance to buy it, with a dream to bring life back to the old bar.

Fast forward to this past June, he teamed up with the Chester County brewery Succession Fermentory for a Philly Beer Week pop-up at A Man Full of Trouble. It was the first time drinks had been served there in more than a century.

When will it open? Wheeler is hoping for next spring.

Keep reading to learn more about Wheeler’s vision for the historic bar.

The U.S. Air Force has been refueling planes while in the air for 100 years.

It’s part of typical training for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

It’s pretty routine now, but it wasn’t always. Exactly a century ago, it was more of a crude operation. Crews flying two World War I-era DH-4B airplanes in San Diego flew on top of one another and dropped a hose to connect the pair and transfer gasoline.

To commemorate the anniversary, the U.S. Air Force opened training exercises to the media across the country. It’s supposed to be a way for the public to see what they do, but it’s also a recruitment effort.

Note: The armed forces are having well-documented recruitment and retention issues. Civilians either don’t qualify or don’t have an interest. For the 193rd, the third-largest Air National Guard wing in the country, the publicity could help it reach its goal of recruiting 220 people a year.

Click here to see pictures of the crew refueling planes 10,000 feet above the ground.

What you should know today

The Fourth of July festivities kicked off this weekend, so that means you’ve probably been celebrating since Saturday. But today’s the actual day, so why stop now?

If you’re looking for a place to catch the best local fireworks for America’s birthday, we have you covered.

Philadelphia spots:

Freedom Fest Fireworks & Food Truck Festival: July 4, at dusk, Linden and Delaware Avenues, eventbrite.com Wawa Welcome America: July 4, 7 p.m. Demi Lovato and Ludacris concert followed by fireworks, entrance at Logan Circle on 20th Street, july4thphilly.com

Bucks County locations:

Click here to find the best fireworks at the Jersey Shore and in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: A civil rights group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University in light of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling last week.

📱 Considering: Other social media platforms after Elon Musk put new limits on viewing tweets.

Photo of the day

