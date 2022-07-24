It should come as no surprise that today’s forecast is once again: hot, hot, hot. With a high temperature nearing 100, today could be the hottest day we’ve seen in 10 years.

In today’s newsletter:

🏅Inspiring: Philly’s all-gender Roller Derby Juniors All-Stars team is heading to the national championships.

🪄 Wishing: For the Jersey Shore boardwalk free samples to come back.

🔍 Looking: For answers from the Sixers and Philly before building a new downtown arena for the team🔑

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Felicia Gans Sobey (@FeliciaGans, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The members of the Philly Roller Derby Juniors, an all-gender contact sport program for kids ages 6 to 18, are “not just a force of nature, they’re a force to be reckoned with,” my colleague Stephanie Farr wrote. The team, which became coed several years ago, includes kids who are male, female, transgender, and gender-fluid.

Many say the inclusivity has helped create an atmosphere where gender stereotypes are broken and each player’s gender doesn’t matter. “I play with boys and I was born female, so in society I would be seen as weaker or less, but in here I’m like ‘I don’t care, I’m going to hit them.’ I see them on the same level as me,” said Elena Liu, 13, who identifies as gender-fluid. “I think because it’s a coed sport we all treat each other a lot better, and I think it builds character within all of us.”

The players each have special roller derby names — Liu has taken the name “Bad Blood,” a tribute to Taylor Swift — and the team names are fun, too. When the novice skaters play each other, their teams are called the Philadelphia Scream Cheese and the Philly Tastyskates.

Keep reading to learn more about the All-Stars’ journey to Arizona later this month to compete in the Junior Roller Derby Association’s 2022 Championships.

What you should know today

🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀

❓Pop Quiz❓

As featured in Friday’s newsletter, the Sixers’ managing partners want to move the team to an arena at 10th and Market Streets. If the plan comes to fruition, when would the arena be done?

A) 2025

B) 2028

C) 2031

D) 2035

Take a guess, and find the answer here.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

This Philadelphia rapper dropped a new album called Red and White on Friday.

IVIE LUZ RTL

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Sara Frunzi, who correctly guessed Schuylkill River Trail as Friday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to “Acid green, aquamarine, the girls are dancing in the sand. And I throw my cellular device in the water. Can you reach me? No, you can’t.” 🎶

👋 Have a wonderful Sunday!