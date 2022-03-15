We can expect temperatures in the high 60s today, the beginning of a warm-up forecast for the next two days.

But first, let’s look at how Philly roads have been kept safe and passable in these snowy winter months with salt — and the promise of an environmentally safer yet more expensive solution.

Also, an Inquirer investigation has city officials reconsidering where Social Security benefits for foster kids should go — instead of Philly’s own general fund.

Philly officials got pitched at a recent City Council hearing on using beet sugars instead of brine to de-ice roads.

But will lawmakers ever go for that? Beet sugar has proven efficacy in clearing icy roadways, but it’s also a more expensive alternative to road salts — with a shorter shelf life.

The city has moved toward using brine, a mixture of about 75% water and 25% salt, which has much lower levels of chloride than road salt, and is good for preventing snow from sticking to surfaces.

The pitch: Denver Preston, a national sales manager for Indiana-based manufacturer Beet Heet, says that while the cost of beet sugar might seem high compared with relatively cheap road salt, the product greatly reduces the need for salt and could lead to savings for Philly of about $667,000 over a decade.

The problem: Richard Montanez, deputy commissioner for the Streets Department, said officials have discussed using beet products but decided against it. Among the reasons: The city can’t store it for long periods like salt, which can be stockpiled for years.

He said it: “There is a balance between clearing the street with salt and [being] mindful of the environment,” Montanez said. “It is important to make sure all streets are clear of snow for safe travel.”

Our reporter Frank Kummer gets into the science of using beets — the benefits, the costs, and what it might take for Philly to see beets as an option.

In December, we brought you the story of the city taking in millions from Social Security benefits belonging to children in foster care and pumping the money into its own general fund.

Now, City Councilmember Helen Gym will introduce legislation in response to that report, which would require the city to save the money it needs to take care of the city’s youth.

“I was deeply upset reading the story,” Gym said. “There was no question we needed to take action, which is why we’re moving toward legislation and worked over the last several months for a complete package that puts young people first.”

🧒🏻 How are children eligible for Social Security benefits? Children can be eligible for Social Security benefits through Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a public benefit for mental or physical disability and financial need; or through Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI), if a parent or guardian has paid enough into the Social Security system before retiring, becoming disabled, or dying. This “survivor’s money,” as it’s usually called, is owed as an insurance payment to children and belongs to them.

🧒🏻 So why can’t children just receive funds or guardians get the money their behalf? Because young people are not considered to be legally capable of managing their own money before reaching 18, they are assigned a “representative payee” to receive and manage those funds. In the case of youths in foster care, government child welfare agencies can step in to become that money manager.

🧒🏻 How much was the city’s cut per year? In a typical year, Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services took about $1.3 million in benefits from about 380 youths in foster care. Records requests also showed that the city has no process to notify kids or their legal representatives that the money is being taken, preventing them from securing the money themselves.

This latest report from Steve Volk and Julie Christie takes a look at Gym’s bill, and the fact that Philly isn’t the only city paying itself.

