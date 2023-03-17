The stop-and-frisk debate returns | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday. The weekend is so close and I’m ready.

Crime and public safety is the No. 1 issue in the mayor’s race. Voters are expecting the city’s future top executive to lead the city out of the gun violence crisis.

Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker has positioned herself as the candidate most likely to deploy stop-and-frisk.

Our lead story explores why she gives the policing tactic another chance.

Since last year, Cherelle Parker has been floating the idea that the policing tactic known as stop-and-frisk should be revisited.

The strategy typically encourages officers to stop people on the streets if the officer has “reasonable suspicion” the person’s behavior could be connected to a crime.

Three years ago when Parker was a City Council member, she asked voters to eliminate the practice of unconstitutional stop and frisk, issuing a news release that said there was “no correlation between the elimination of stop-and-frisks and an increase in violent crime.” Also, the ACLU sued the city in 2010 over the practice because police were overwhelmingly stopping people of color, often without legal justification.

Parker has avoided giving specifics about what her approach looks like but framed it as just one part of her public safety plan.

Opponents call the practice racially biased and ineffective.

Our pop music critic Dan DeLuca shared his live music picks in the region.

The choices spotlight women of various genres ranging from R&B to country pop.

Kelsea Ballerini will provide your country pop fix by performing her six-song EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, in Atlantic City Friday night. Neo-soul singer Ari Lennox — my personal favorite — is headlining at the Fillmore on Saturday for her Age/Sex/Location tour. Liz Wright will bring her mix of blues, jazz, and gospel to City Winery in Philadelphia Friday night.

Read more for the other two concert picks (and five more bonus choices).

📰Reading: An account of Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton’s first few weeks as the first woman and only the second Black person to have the role.

🌲Watching: This video demonstrating how Pennsylvania’s black bear program tags bear cubs in the wild.

