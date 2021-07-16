Hello, diligent readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

Some affluent homeowners in Delaware County enjoy the perks of residing on land that allows them to save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Owners of dozens of properties sitting on land that was formerly the Ardrossan estate receive tax reduction breaks under the Act 319 “Clean and Green” program, if they own more than 10 acres.

The provision kicks in when the homeowners classify their properties as farmland, a move that reduces realty taxes to an estimated total of $490,000 this year, which is a 30% reduction from the $1.6 million without the discount.

But it doesn’t require the homeowner to actually be a farmer, and critics argue that the tax break places an unfair heavy burden on the taxpaying community members, some of whom are farmers.

Reporter Jacob Adelman dug into the history of how rich families carved up a famed Main Line estate — and qualified for big tax breaks.

Your money might feel lighter than usual when you check out at your grocery store or gas station, as inflation hits the nation.

The swift reopening of the economy has led to a price surge, according to experts, but how are things locally?

AAA reports that gas prices as of Wednesday in five local counties have jumped to $3.21 a gallon, five cents more than a month ago, and 79 cents more than last year.

One economist says the inflation should be temporary, a possible bright spot for consumers struggling financially amid fallout from a pandemic and lockdown.

Christian Hetrick and Catherine Dunn talk to experts in the area about how this impacts you.

“The lack of any more specific comment by DEP, or comment by Gov. Tom Wolf, to the potential contamination of Pennsylvania water with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ should be shocking. But it’s not,” writes The Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom, about EPA-approved toxic chemicals in fracking.

A state law needs to be reexamined for those opposing the banning critical race theory, columnist Abraham Gutman argues.

Priya E. Mammen, an emergency physician and public health consultant, implores academic nonprofit hospitals to spend more to help resolve the inequities in health.

Project Little Warriors provides young people from different backgrounds an opportunity to practice yoga and mindfulness meditation, in order to push them toward success in school and in life. James Gaddy and Marialana Curry help campers prepare to cope with life changes and trauma. The South Jersey program that offers physical activities for youngsters, such as hiking, also features mindfulness-related professional development workshops for teachers.