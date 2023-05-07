Philadelphia (Taylor’s Version) | Morning Newsletter

It’s almost time for Taylor Nation to descend on Lincoln Financial Field for the Swiftacular Spectacular, and today our music critic Dan DeLuca has the story.

Our team will be covering all things Swiftadelphia this week with Dan DeLuca set to review the performance and more reporters documenting everything from merchandise lines and concert outfits, to what’s going on around town. If you’re looking for all kinds of things to do, including ones that don’t involve Miss Americana, you should be reading Rosa Cartagena’s Things To Do newsletter.

And as for the Taylor that’s #relevant in Philly all the time, Taylor’s still your morning newsletter author. Instead of me, you’ll be hearing more from the very excellent Paola Pérez on Sundays. She’ll be bringing you more of our journalism.

I oversee our newsletter portfolio so if you have feedback or ideas for any of our newsletters, email me directly anytime.

If you see this 🔑 in today's newsletter, that means we're highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Ashley Hoffman

Now I’m handing over the microphone to Dan DeLuca:

In case you hadn’t heard: Taylor Swift is coming. In a summer of outsized stadium shows — Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran and Pink are all playing South Philly — the Wyomissing, Pa.-raised singer has by far the biggest imprint. Starting Friday, she’s doing three sold-out shows at the Linc, a feat that only Springsteen, in 2003, has ever matched. And Swift’s shows on the Eras Tour are now Springsteen-sized: three hours plus, to make room for 10 albums worth of hits, from “Love Story” to her new, self-critical “Anti-Hero.” So here’s all you need to know about the Swiftization of the sports complex.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

No one tells a travel story with images like Jessica Griffin, who illustrated Craig LaBan's very Philly journey through Mexico as Taylor mentioned yesterday. We can't stop looking at the photos of our trip to Mexico through the Griffin lens.

👋🏽 I’ll be soaking up the sun this weekend. And later this week, on Taylor’s smart suggestion, I’ll be going for a hotel rooftop bar drink after work Friday. It’s already proven to be the correct decision for me. Bye kids.