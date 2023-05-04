‘La bohème’ like you’ve never seen before | Things to Do

Classical music has been in the news this week for its, hmm, let’s say euphoric effect on concertgoers (looking at you, Los Angeles), and I think we can all agree that music is incredibly moving. It’s been ages since I’ve been to a classical concert, but I’m eager to explore Philly’s booming classical scene further. This week, we’ve been talking about Opera Philadelphia’s fresh take on Puccini’s La bohème, which delightfully reverses the plot order.

Beyond opera halls, Philly’s concert lineup is coming in strong this season (and this fall). Who are you excited to hear? Let me know! This weekend, catch a new music festival in Manayunk, try a riverside bar with great views, catch up on Philly references in The Goldbergs, or explore Spanish-language films with fellow movie lovers. (For more fun, explore our regularly updated weekly and weekend events calendars.)

A new take on ‘La bohème’

The classic opera gets a clever reworking in Opera Philadelphia’s run, where the story is told in reverse. The ending that you may already know becomes the starting point for director Yuval Sharon, who said the new order of acts surprises those who’ve seen Puccini countless times and still welcomes total newcomers.

Plus: The Inquirer classical music critic Peter Dobrin talked to Sharon in-depth about switching major plot points and creating a whole new version of the legendary show. My other colleague Elizabeth Wellington went behind the scenes to see how the elaborate high-end costumes come together. Finally, Earl Hopkins and I wrote about where La bohème appears in pop culture, from Rent to Moonstruck to, yes, even Buffy the Vampire Slayer — it’s a deep cut on the soundtrack, but these references underscore those of us who haven’t seen the opera live have probably heard or seen it somewhere.

Your weekly social calendar

🇲🇽 More than margaritas: Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow and this is your first and only reminder that it is literally never O.K. to wear a sombrero. But if you’d like to enjoy the celebration of Mexican culture respectfully — you should keep in mind the holiday marks a battle victory, not the country’s independence — we have a roundup of events, parties, food specials, and more Cinco de Mayo fun in Philly.

🌊 Seeing blue: Take advantage of the sunny forecast this weekend and try a bar or restaurant right on the riverside.

🎭 Shark tales: A new play at Azuka Theatre, Galilee, is set in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and uses a shark and small town drama to examine climate change through dry humor. 🔑

🎤 Homecoming weekend: Sing Us Home is a new two-day music festival coming to Venice Island in Manayunk this weekend, with Drive-By Truckers, Craig Finn, Catbite, and others. It’s like a family reunion for the organizers.

📺 Philly onscreen: The Goldbergs aired its series finale last night after a decade on air, so we rounded up some of the comedy’s best Philly references.

🥁 Showtime: Garage-punk band The Walkmen hasn’t performed in Philly for a decade, and plays Union Transfer tonight. 🔑

🖼️ Celebrity sightings: A new exhibit at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History features some 100 Andy Warhol portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Einstein, and more. 🔑

🎶 Thinking out loud: Ed Sheeran comes to Philly in June and he’ll be strumming and singing at Lincoln Financial Field, but the night before he’ll play a more intimate show at the Met.

📅 On the Inquirer calendar this weekend: Stop by the Brown Brainy Brilliant Book Festival, see the Philadelphia Ballet take over Cherry Street Pier, and don a Derby costume for the Down & Derby Wine Festival.

The thing of the week

A new museum opens this weekend in the building that formerly held the Barnes Foundation in Lower Merion. Called the Frances M. Maguire Art Museum, the space has been renovated to look more like a contemporary art museum inside, offering 15 galleries and public programming with free admission. On view is Saint Joseph’s University’s art collection of 2,500 works — religious paintings, contemporary pieces, historical artifacts, and more — as well as various temporary rotating exhibits; the current show is “Shifting Ecologies,” which features 15 artists (many local to Philly) responding to climate change through sculpture and other media. Look out for my full story on the Maguire Art Museum opening, publishing Friday!

Your spring plans have sprung

🍻 A new watering hole: Thanks to the team behind Parks on Tap, an empty lot in Rittenhouse will soon welcome a yet-to-be-named beer garden.

📽️ Not lost in translation: El Conejo en el Faro, a South Philly-based film club, hosts free weekly screenings of all-Spanish flicks.

🍽️ A kitchen without walls: An outdoor kitchen opens this weekend at César Andreu Iglesias Community Garden in West Kensington, where neighbors can taste slow-cooked barbacoa.

🎤 Rock out: The 2023 Philly Music Fest lineup is out and Kurt Vile, Marian Hill, and Schoolly D will headline the week-long October festival.

🍹 Where the hours are always happy: Center City Sips is back this summer, and so are the killer discounts.

🎸 Mark your calendars: Philly’s fall concert lineup keeps getting better and ticket sales start soon. In September alone, Aerosmith will bring its Peace Out Tour and the Jonas Brothers will perform five albums in one night.

