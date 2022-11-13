The Sunday weather should be refreshing.

In today’s newsletter:

🗳️ Informative: Republicans in Pennsylvania try to figure out what’s next after a disastrous election.🔑

🪔 Charming: A South Philly woman’s kitsch chronicles let you into the neighborhood’s gloriously charming interiors.

🦸🏿 Eye-catching: Let’s look at more Wakanda Forever premiere costumes.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

In my search for Thanksgiving takeout, I found plenty of Philly restaurants serving up no-pressure feasts. If you’re unprepared for holiday cooking, look no further. I have my eye on a number of things: The almond wood-smoked turkey breast with foie gras gravy at Forsythia, the buttermilk herb biscuits and brioche stuffing at Talula’s Table, maple harissa carrots at Miles Table, truffle-scented wild mushroom soup and baked Normandy brie en croute from Di Bruno Bros. ... The list goes on.

Of course, you can’t forget dessert — there are pies galore. But act fast and get your orders in now — many eateries have deadlines so they can order, prep, cook, and pack your meal in time for the year’s biggest food holiday.

What you should know today

❓Pop Quiz❓

Do you remember the sports-averse Philadelphian Taylor highlighted who said these words regarding Philly’s sports devotees? “If these people had any self-respect, they’d go inside the Art Museum.”

A) Conor Corcoran

B) Margery Marigold

C) Alexandra Suda

D) Isaiah Zagar

Find out if you remember the answer.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Where they serve Georgian-style cheese boats at Reading Terminal Market:

ISSMA AISOM

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Meaghan F. Washington who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: PATCO.

Photo of the Day

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, I’m listening to “I feel like falling in love.” 🎶

👋🏽 Tonight, I’m endeavoring to make an ambitious Basque dinner at my house for my friend. Wish me luck.