Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some of us are dreading the hassle of holiday cooking. But have no fear, the Philadelphia region has plenty of places willing to cook a feast for you. With the help of restaurants and food establishments offering takeout and dining for turkey day, we’ve got you covered. But you need get to ordering quickly.

Here’s where to order takeout and dine-in this Thanksgiving in Philly.

This list will be continuously updated, so if you know any other restaurants open for dine-in on the holiday, kindly fill out our form.

Make this holiday easier with El Camino Real’s Thanksgiving dinner to-go. Be sure to place orders by Nov. 21.

For $100, choose from a la carte main dishes like a 14 to 16-pound house smoked turkey, 14 to 16-pound southern fried turkey, 7 to 8-pound house smoked boneless turkey breast, 7 to 8-pound maple bourbon glazed ham or 7 to 8-pound smoked brisket pot roast. For $25, you can get a la carte sides like stuffing, candied sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes. House-made pies come in apple or pumpkin for $20. There are packages you can order as well. The traditional is $90 for two, $150 for four or $250 for 8 to 10 people; it includes apple and cherry wood smoked turkey, classic stuffing maple glazed sweet potatoes and more. The Southern fried turkey dinner is $250 and serves 8 to 10 people; it includes a 14 to 16-pound buttermilk southern fried turkey, colesalw, cornbread and more. The maple bourbon glazed ham dinner is $90 for two, $150 for four or $250 for 8 to 10 guests; it includes a 7 to 8-pound apple wood smoked pork loin ham, classic stuffing and more. Then there’s the smoked brisket pot roast $90 for two, $150 for four or $250 for 8 to 10. Order by Nov. 21. Pick up packages with heating instructions on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

📍 1040 N 2nd St., 215-925-1110, 📞 215-925-1110 🌐 elcaminophilly.com

Cater Thanksgiving this year with Samuel’s package starting at $175, serving 6 to 8 people. You’ll get country stuffing, pumpkin pie, Samuel’s specialty pastry dishes and other menu items for an additional charge. Order by Nov. 21 and keep an eye out on social media for pickup info.

📍 1523 Sansom St., 📞 215-330-2732, 🌐 samuelsphilly.com

Pre-order online through Nov. 6 to receive 10% off Thanksgiving desserts. There’s apple pie, turkey-shaped cake, pumpkin cheesecake and more. Sweets range $20 to $75.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 ramonasusansbakeshop.com

For $250, treat four guests to a half turkey deboned, rolled and smoked. It is ready to reheat and slice. Included are brown butter mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, maple glazed sweet potatoes, roasted root vegetables, braised greens, sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce. Rolls, pumpkin pie, cheese boards and charcuterie boards are available too. Order online by Nov. 20 (or until sell out) and pick up Nov. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m.

📍1527 W Porter St., 🌐 heavymetalsausage.com

Celebrate this new West Philly Afrocentric grocery cafe’s first holiday with founders Omar Tate and Chef Cybille St.Aude-Tate. The couple has a selection of pies available for pre-order, including Princess Pamela’s molasses pie and a sweet potato pie. In true form for the couple, these pies work toward their mission of expanding the idea of Afrocentricity in food. The molasses pie is a recipe adapted from Princess Pamela’s Soul Food Cookbook in honor of the culinary legend, while the sweet potato pie features locally grown red garnet sweet potatoes with caramelized and charred potato skins and is inspired by John Coltrane’s favorite dessert.

Place your pre-orders via email. Order by Nov. 5 and pick up during store hours.

📍 310 S 48th St., 🌐 honeysucklephl.com

On Dudley Street, find all your Thanksgiving offerings. There is herb-roasted turkey, house salad, roasted butternut squash soup, and all the trimmings and sides like maple harissa carrots and mashed sweet potatoes. Feed 10 people for $289 and 5 people for $168. Order by Nov. 18 and pick up on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍 821 Dudley St., 📞 215-651-3040, 🌐 milestable.com

The Thanksgiving meal for home is $325 for 6 to 10 people. Herb-roasted turkey, Italian sausage, sage kale and citrus salad, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and more come with it. Pies are $40 each — apple, sweet potato, chocolate bourbon pecan and more.

Orders must be placed online by Nov. 18. Packages are available for pick up at The Kimmel Center or delivery within 15 miles of Center City on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍 300 S Broad Street (Spruce Street Entrance), 🌐 garcestradingcompany.com

Order shrimp cocktail platters ($78), cornbread oyster stuffing ($36 for 4 to 6 people) and 9-inch house-made pies like salted honey ($34), gooey bourbon pecan pie ($40), and pumpkin cheesecake ($38). There is an option to add a pint of fresh whipped cream ($5).

Orders due Nov. 19. Pickup Nov. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.

📍 1516 Sansom St., 📞 215-567-7683, 🌐 oysterhousephilly.com

Get a pound of turkey meat per person, herb-brined turkey breast and dark meat confit turkey legs with this dinner. Top it off with garlic mashed potatoes, root vegetable stuffing, savory charred Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes with a smoked butterscotch glaze, cardamom cranberry relish and sage gravy. Extras of almost everything are available, plus add-ons like house kale caesar, truffled mac and cheese and dulce de leche pumpkin pie. Instructions are included with every meal to help you heat and eat. Dinners come in two sizes: 4 to 6 people for $299, and 2 to 3 people for $159.

Wayvine Winery & Vineyard will be popping up at both pick-up locations with a tailored selection of favorite pours, so you can skip the bottle shop entirely. Reserve your wine bottles through the website with your Thanksgiving order and pay for your bottles at pick-up. Orders due Nov. 16. Pick up Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both Tulip Pasta & Wine and Messina Social Club.

📍 1533 S 10th St. and 2302 E Norris St., 🌐 messinasocialclub.com/thanksgivingsolved

Order turkey, salad, pasta, stuffing and sweet potato mash for dinner and pumpkin pie or cannolis for dessert by 4 p.m. Nov. 22. It’s $130 for four people and $70 for two. Add-ons are $3 to $50. Pick up and delivery available between Nov. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day noon to 2 p.m. The restaurant is open on the holiday, BYOB and cash only. Reserve your spot.

📍2500 South Broad St., 📞 215-468-3900, 🌐 scannicchio.online

At Lilah, the event space from the CookNSolo crew, you can order a feast for four. For $275, the Thanksgiving dinner to-go serves four but can feed six. Menu includes spiced challah, grilled potato salad with pecorino and chive dressing, smoked whole turkey with mousa spice, pumpkin pie and more. Place orders by Nov. 9 and pick up on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍1601 N Front St., 🌐 lilahevents.com

How about a Thanksgiving tray for sides, in-office holiday luncheons or at-home celebrations? Feed 10 guests with $10 to $130 trays. Order within a 48-hour notice and pick up on Nov. 23.

📍 212 Walnut St., 📞 215-238-0499, 🌐 positanocoast.net

Looking for “everything but the bird” this Thanksgiving? High Street Philly has a package for you. The order comes with sourdough stuffing with roasted mushrooms and sage, smoked mashed maple kabocha squash, roasted fingerling potatoes with cipollini onions and crispy Brussels sprouts, traditional Thanksgiving gravy, cranberry chutney as well as a radicchio and endive salad with walnut vinaigrette, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, and kumquats.

There is an option to add on a roasted turkey and other items like Parker House rolls with melted butter, five spice apple pie with walnut oat crumb, chocolate silk pie with cranberry-rosemary bottom and rye crust, ginger honeynut squash pie with brown sugar meringue, and High Street’s fresh baked breads. Order online for $150. Place orders by Nov. 17. Pick up on Nov. 23 from 1 to 6 p.m.

📍 101 S 9th St., 📞 215-625-0988, 🌐 highstreetonmarket.com

Pick your package: Di Brunos signature turkey Braciole ($375), herb-roasted angus beef tenderloin ($435), sliced oven roasted turkey breast ($355) or roasted maple leaf duck ($395). Sides (chive mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes or herbed sweet potatoes), vegetables plates (roasted Brussel sprouts, roasted root vegetables and more), and desserts (pumpkin pie, cinnamon apple crumble pie and more) are included. Starters (truffle-scented wild mushroom soup and baked Normandy brie en croute) and accompaniments (brioche dinner rolls and butter, stuffing) are included as well. Add-ons are $38 to $75. Place orders by Nov. 16. Pickup locations are 120 Coulter Ave. Ardmore, 385 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne and 600 Spring Garden St.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 dibruno.com

Find sweet and savory pies from Pie Bird Farm. Order the Pennsylvania pumpkin ($36), salted caramel apple ($40), blueberry cardamom crumb ($36), apple lattice ($36), apple cranberry oat crumb ($36), and Italian plum cheesecake ($46). There is also organic whipped cream ($5) available.

Try the Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Pie ($60). This specialty savory pie has a crust made of stuffing prepared with organic bread (baked at the bakehouse), onions, celery, grass-fed cultured butter and spices, then filled with peas, carrots, local turkey and homemade gravy, and topped with whipped organic mashed potatoes. Place orders by Nov. 21. Pickup on Nov. 22 at The Doylestown Pie Shop from noon to 6 p.m., Nov. 22 at Pie Bird Farm from noon to 4 p.m. and Nov. 23 at The Doylestown Pie Shop from noon to 8 p.m.

📍 641 Cafferty Road, Ottsville, 🌐 piebirdfarm.com

Place your orders of artisan salami charcuterie tray, buttermilk herb biscuits, turkey gravy, brioche stuffing, pumpkin risotto, Rex Farm apple pie, brown sugar and nutmeg whipped cream, and more. Or there is the full traditional Thanksgiving dinner for six (no substitutions allowed). The dinner includes roasted and sliced turkey breast, Thanksgiving cheese and charcuterie board, bread basket, brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry compote, roasted autumn veggies, Talula’s gourmet mac and cheese, and fall spiced pumpkin pie and whipped cream. The deadline to order is noon Nov. 14 and pick up can be scheduled for Nov. 22 or 23. Prices vary.

📍 102 West State St., Kennett Square, 📞 610-444-8255, 🌐 talulastable.com