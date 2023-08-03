Pa. GOP leaders are quiet on Trump | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Today should be mostly sunny with a high of 84.

The biggest news of the week so far is Trump’s third indictment for his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania and six other battleground states.

Our lead story explores the relative silence among top Pennsylvania Republican leaders.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania is a major factor in the conspiracy charges filed against former President Donald Trump but most of the state’s prominent Republicans are silent.

As of Wednesday afternoon, only two of the eight Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation had spoken publicly about it. Both, U.S. Reps Dan Meuser and Mike Kelly, have endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign.

It does not appear that Trump will get much political fallout over this. Although the charging documents outline an unprecedented fraud scheme, most of the details were already known.

The Pennsylvania GOP appeared unlikely to turn against Trump considering there wasn’t much comment after his other criminal cases and because the former president remains the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential primary.

Continue reading to learn about the other lawmakers tied up in Trump’s alleged efforts to stay in power.

What you should know today

Bruce Springsteen will put on a show for thousands at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park in mid-August.

And in a Conshohocken gallery, an exhibit of special photos will allow an intimate look into how it all began 50 years ago.

A highlight of the “50 Years of Bruce Springsteen Music Celebration” is the work of the late rock photographer Phil Ceccola, who let a young Springsteen camp out on his couch in the early stages of the musician’s career.

The free exhibition of photographs, concert posters, gold and platinum records, signed items, and other memorabilia will be on display at Coll’s Custom Framing & Gallery.

Click on the article for a sneak peek of some of the early images.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Lucca Fresca, a smoothie cafe outside of Scranton, is a safe space to be a fan of what boy band?

A) One Direction

B) Jonas Brothers

C) The Wanted

D) None of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

💪 Reading: An Inquirer reporter’s experience working out at the new PHL gym.

💭 Wondering: If it would feel weird to not be able to browse shelves at Wawa.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Rumored to take over Saturday Night Live

FAIN YET

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Terri Lewis, who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Termini Brothers.

Photo of the day

And that’s been your Thursday morning news brief. Have a great day and I’ll see you tomorrow. 👋🏽