Today we bring you the latest from the situation in Ukraine — along with one of the most iconic images of the war, taken by Philly-based photojournalist Wolfgang Schwan.

We also examine the impact of war here in the States, and our list of organizations in support of those affected by the war continues to grow.

And, with COVID-19 cases decreasing, phrases such as “new stage” and “normal” are being passed around among experts with the hope that the worst of the virus is behind us.

She was the first person he saw following the airstrike. ☝🏾

Wolfgang Schwan, a Philadelphia resident who’s been documenting servicemen in Ukraine since early January, has become one of many photojournalists documenting the largest ground invasion in Europe since World War II.

His image of the blood-smeared woman who was injured in an airstrike in the eastern city of Chuhuiv is one of the indelible images in what’s being called an “incredibly worrying situation.”

Our reporter Max Marin caught up with Schwan to talk about the dystopian nature of documenting war.

Also, as images of a Ukraine under attack showcase citizens alongside military forces in a fight for freedom:

Our columnist Will Bunch suggests that Russia’s invasion has been a wake-up call for a world taking democracy for granted.

And, our reporter Michelle Myers has added to the list of charities you can support to aid those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

As cases and hospitalizations fall to levels not seen since before the omicron surge, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are among the many states that have recently announced the termination or relaxation of mitigation measures, including mask and vaccine mandates in some settings.

👍🏽 N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that Friday’s COVID-19 briefing will be his final one in the Garden State in the foreseeable future.

👍🏽 Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary says “there’s is a lot to celebrate right now.”

👍🏽 Richard Lorraine, Montgomery County’s medical director, called recent case counts (at the lowest level since last August) and hospitalization rates (the lowest level since before omicron) a “cause for optimism.”

While optimism abounds, our reporter Erin McCarthy writes that health experts say there is an epidemiological basis behind recent talk of “moving forward beyond the pandemic.”

In 2019, we highlighted five Black Philly athletes who were champions of culture here in Philly. Today’s question: Can you name which athlete wasn’t mentioned? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. Hank Gathers

b. Randall Cunningham

c. Dawn Staley

d. Malcolm Jenkins

🧑‍🎨 Awaiting: The announcement of who’s going to be named the artist of the planned Marian Anderson sculpture.

🤣 Admiring: The hilarious way Crossing Broad asked readers to respond to James Harden’s triple-double in a 125-109 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

☝🏾 Promoting: Las notables historias de Filadelfia a través de El Inquirer.

You can find today’s puzzle in Pennsport, waiting for someone, anyone, to give it a little TLC. Send your answer our way via morningnewsletter@inquirer.com along with your name and neighborhood and we’ll give a shoutout to the first person who gets it right! Hint: ⚓

NE DUISST TEASTS

Thanks to everyone who’s taken time out to give us a guess. But special shouts to Carol, who correctly guessed Point Breeze in our first ever anagram! Also:

Butsie Weinstein from Philadelphia correctly guessed PORT RICHMOND as Friday’s answer

Anne Knop from Elkins Park correctly nailed BOATHOUSE ROW as Sunday’s answer

A personal thank you to everyone who took part in our daily Black History trivia. I hope the questions and stories that coincided inspired us all to dive deeper into the accomplishments of Black Americans — far beyond the annual 28 days designated to serve as a reminder.

Have a great week, Philly. Until tomorrow. ✊