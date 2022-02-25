Today we continue to look at the ongoing situation in Ukraine through the lens of its emotional, psychological, and financial cost to our region.

The outcome of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine remains to be seen, but the immediate effect for thousands of Ukrainians across our region is a feeling of real dread.

The numbers: There are roughly 5.3k Ukrainian immigrants who call Philadelphia and its surrounding counties home and another 54,324 who reside here who are born of Ukrainian ancestry.

What area Ukrainians are saying: “The worst nightmare is happening. I’m living a nightmare,” said Eugene Luciw, president of the local chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. “At the same time, we are united for Ukraine.”

Immediate actions: There is a planned pro-Ukraine rally in Center City today and, tentatively, a larger national gathering in Washington D.C. on March 6.

The impact of war: With Russia being a premier supplier of petroleum to the world, the price of gasoline might be soaring to $4 a gallon a lot sooner than we think. And despite the hit to markets worldwide, experts strongly suggest investors sit tight and don’t allow geopolitical affairs to scare them into selloffs.

How you can help: Here’s a rundown of charities accepting donations for those affected by the unrest along with this helpful guide on how to talk to children about the situation between Russia and Ukraine – especially for children who have been through trauma.

For more on the situation and what happens next: Trudy Rubin, our world affairs columnist who was in Ukraine this month ahead of the invasion sets the scene in the next Inquirer Live alongside opinion editor Erica Palan today at 11 a.m. To watch live, register here.

