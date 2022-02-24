On the to-do list this week: Hi, Philly explorers. There’s a nearby town (looking at you, Ardmore) that’s worth a visit this winter thanks to its great restaurants, fun bars, and one-of-a-kind shops.

Town guide: Ardmore

With its walkable downtown, popular restaurants, and cool shops, Ardmore is always a delight to visit. It’s a short train ride on SEPTA Regional Rail’s Paoli/Thorndale line or a short 25-minute drive from Center City. If you’re looking for a small-town adventure this weekend, check it out. We have a whole things-to-do-in-Ardmore guide that just published this week.

You can visit Ardmore Music Hall for a concert, stop by Play-a-Round Golf for a game of indoor golf, pop into Ardmore Farmers Market for some delicious dairy products, have a cocktail and burger at the indoor-outdoor Lola’s Garden, sip a latte at the Story Coffee & Bookstore, and much more.

Here’s our guide to what to do, eat, and see in Ardmore.

🍻 Kennett Winterfest (Seasonal / in-person / community) Beer lovers and brewers, mark your calendars. Head out and enjoy more than 60 brews from local brewers, along with live music and food. Food is pay-as-you-go, but your admission includes unlimited craft beer tastings. ($15-$60, Feb. 26, 12:30-4 p.m., 600 S. Broad St, Kennett Square, kennettwinterfest.com)

Where to use a computer for free

It’s no secret that our days are largely spent in front of screens — we use computers to shop, work, and even go to school. So, when computer or internet access is lacking, it can be a serious problem. And according to recent Census Bureau statistics, Philadelphia ranks as having the fourth-highest percentage of households without internet access out of the country’s largest cities — meaning more than 98,000 homes don’t have access.

If you need free computer access in Philadelphia, here’s where to go.

Free Library of Philadelphia

You can use a computer with internet access at any Free Library of Philadelphia branch if you have a library card. Most libraries even offer printing and copying services at 25 cents per page. Anyone who lives, works, pays taxes, or goes to school in Philly can get a library card at no cost (and all Pennsylvania residents can get one too). You can sign up for a card online, or go to your nearest branch to have a librarian help you sign up. Check out our guide to all the things your library card gets you.

Community Centers

There are more than 20 public computer labs across the city, most of which are run by the city’s Parks and Recreation department. There are computer lab locations all over: in Fairmount, Point Breeze, and more. Find the full list of the community centers with free computers on the Parks and Rec website.

And here’s our full guide to where to use a computer for free in Philly.

We’ve all been spending a lot of time at home. If you’re looking to upgrade your space with some new furniture or decor, Jinxed (the popular vintage-inspired variety store) is hosting a cash and carry sale at its warehouse in Port Richmond this weekend. Nothing will be more than $25 and the sale runs all day on Saturday and Sunday. See you there?

If you own a home in Philly and a tree is causing the sidewalk in front of your house to break, you’re responsible for fixing the sidewalk. I know. It seems ... well, unfair. But, it’s a city rule. Here’s more on what you need to know about Philly tree rules.