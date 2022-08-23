It’ll be partly sunny with a high of 86. Autumn feels like it’s nowhere in sight. Still, go out and enjoy the sun.

🗳️ A surge in voter registrations: Women in Pennsylvania flocked to register after the Roe v. Wade reversal.

🇺🇦 Ukraine solidarity: Six months after the Russian invasion, Philly activists are still pushing forward.

⚽ The oldest soccer club: A new FX documentary series will document Rob McElhenney’s early days of becoming an owner of Wrexham AFC.

It’s been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

There have been some headlines still popping up about the small country — such as President Volodymyr Zelensky getting the Liberty Medal — but it’s nowhere near the amount of coverage earlier this year.

Activists defending Ukraine feel the attention on the war losing steam. Time moved on and people are preoccupied with other headline-grabbing news, such as rising food costs and supply-chain failures that create shortages of everything from cars to baby formula.

“My husband came home from work, and somebody had asked him, ‘Is the war over?’ Because he hadn’t heard anything about it,” said Olha Dishchuk, a Huntingdon Valley nurse who volunteers in Ukrainian causes. “That really hurt.”

The war was expected to end quickly but has dragged on. Some call it Ukraine fatigue, or the drain of navigating an era in which a stream of tumultuous historic events can make a war in Europe feel like just one of the day’s news stories.

Reporter Jeff Gammage interviews advocates on what’s next to reignite interest.

Thousands of women across Pennsylvania and the country registered to vote since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Important numbers:

Women outpaced men by about 12 percentage points in new registrations since June.

Of the women who registered since June, 62% registered as Democrats and 15% as Republicans.

More than half of these women are younger than 25.

That may sound like good news for Democrats, but the tens of thousands of new voters will make up a small percentage of the state’s nearly 8.8 million registered voters. Also, registration numbers alone can be misleading because Democrats have held a significant margin over Republicans in voter registrations for a while.

The state is more evenly split when it comes time to actually vote.

Reporters Julia Terruso and Jonathan Lai uncover what the surge of enthusiasm could mean for the upcoming November elections.

📰 Reading: This revelation that some people actually feel bad for lanternflies. Couldn’t be me.

📺 Watching: House of the Dragon. I saw the first episode Sunday evening and as a former Game of Thrones fan … I’m skeptical of the storytelling (so far). I will give it points for an entertaining pilot.

❗ Sharing: A quick tip. Throw out that Peco notification saying your bill is overdue. It was a mistake.

Photo of the day

