First: One of the pandemic’s hardest-hit groups is now leading the way in vaccinations citywide.

Then: Take a look inside Kathy Barnette’s hunt for election fraud and rise to a Republican contender for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

And: A new class of medical students begins studies during a pandemic.

Vaccination rates among Philly’s Latino population have been rapidly improving, but outside the city limits the demographic’s rates drag.

In the last month, Latino residents receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased by 10 percentage points, which is the largest increase among the city’s racial or ethnic groups.

A health official credits consistent customized outreach by door-to-door canvassing and small mobile clinics as the key to breaking through to the city’s 241,000 Latino residents.

As of Friday, 62% of both Philly’s Latino and white populations have received at least one vaccine shot, compared with just three months ago, when Latino vaccination rates lagged by 15 percentage points behind white rates.

Jason Laughlin uncovers the city’s efforts to tailor outreach, debunk false information, and quell fears of deportation in order to boost vaccination among Latino residents.

The Pew Research Center’s study offers detailed breakdown of COVID-19′s devastating impact on the Latino community nationwide.

Kathy Barnette’s quest to be the Republican candidate in the 2022 race for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania is a road paved with election denials.

Although Barnette says she accepts the defeat handed to her congressional campaign last November, she has been courting local and national figures spouting unfounded election claims, QAnon conspiracies, and far-right rhetoric.

In the most recent quarterly report of fund-raising for the state’s GOP contenders, Barnette has outdone the two most notable Republican candidates: Jeff Bartos and Sean Parnell.

Reporter Andrew Seidman retraces Kathy Barnette’s unorthodox entry into politics and rise in the GOP against the 2022 race for a Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

A diverse group of new students at Thomas Jefferson University begins a medical school journey while experiencing a pandemic.

Car dealers scramble to keep up with demand after an explosion in the used-vehicle market.

📸 Andrea “Philly” Walls, the artist and curator for the Museum of Black Joy, combats Black trauma by capturing heartwarming moments.

📕 Meet the real-life inspiration behind a new children’s book that’s sweeping the city.

“While Mayor Jim Kenney may not be willing to declare a state of emergency, it’s clear to anyone living in Philadelphia, and many outside of it, that we are already living in one,” write Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFirePA, and Joel Wilson, president of 100 Black Men Philadelphia Chapter, pushing for officials to act now to combat gun violence.

Columnist Jenice Armstrong implores personal responsibility and accountability as a proactive approach to curbing gun crimes.

McGlinchey’s allowing of smoking is a misstep by the iconic bar in its reopening strategy, argues Ben Waxman, president and CEO of A. Waxman & Co.

