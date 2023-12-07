A West Philly gang, and a grieving mother | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our lead story follows the journey of Emily Johnson, whose only child, K.J., was shot and killed in 2021. In the months that followed, she was thrust into the middle of an escalating gang war and fought to defend her son’s legacy. Then, in a twist of fate, she was blessed with a second chance at motherhood.

When teen best friends K.J. Johnson and Tommie Frazier were shot and killed in 2021, their deaths made waves across the city.

Emily Johnson, K.J.’s mom, lost her only son and “best friend.” The two had been inseparable.

She also found herself in the middle of an ongoing gang feud.

K.J. and Frazier were not the intended targets of the shooting, but the gang the shooters belonged to nevertheless mocked the cruel circumstances of the boys’ deaths and fueled a misconception that they were involved in something to warrant being shot.

For the past two years, Johnson has fought against this, seeking to preserve her son’s legacy as a funny, empathetic, and athletic child. She’s also had a baby — something she never thought possible at age 40 and amid crushing grief. Ryder Koi Johnson-Dispensa was born on Jan. 4, 2023. As Johnson sees it, he’s a gift from K.J.

Read on for a detailed look at Emily Johnson’s journey — one that illustrates many of the central themes of Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis: teen victims and shooters, a gang feud fueled by trivial disagreements, and grieving families who grasp at the past and hope for the future.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show a six-figure gap in median household income between Philadelphia’s lowest-income neighborhoods and its wealthiest community.

By the numbers: From 2018 to 2022, households in Mantua, North Philadelphia East, East Germantown, Allegheny West, and Fairhill took in at least $100,000 less than residents in Fishtown/Northern Liberties.

The census data also showed that Philadelphia’s poverty rate shrunk by a single percentage point from 2021 to 2022. It remains the poorest big city in the nation.

What’s driving these economic disparities? And how does Philly compare to similar cities? We unpack the data here.

🗓 Planning: A visit to one of Philly’s hottest holiday bars. But scoring a seat is trickier than you think. Here are some tips on how to get in.

🏠 Touring: This couple downsized from 6,500 square feet to about 2,200 — but still found room for their prized art collection. Take a look at their new space.

