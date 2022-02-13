Yes, that’s snow out there. Yesterday’s taste of spring is long gone, with temps dropping into the 30s.
Sure, the Super Bowl and the Olympics are fine, but have you played winter’s most important global competition? It’s Wordle, the game hooking three million players a day. If you want to make your word-guessing habit More Philly, we already found out the eligible Philly Wordle words.
Our restaurant critic Craig LaBan walks you through a young generation’s Vietnamese-inspired offerings that have never been more dynamic.
And don’t forget to try our word scramble toward the bottom of the newsletter. We’ll shout out winners.
L-E-T-S play Wordle the Philly way. If you’ve seen that cluster of black, yellow, and green squares in your social media feed, you know Wordle, the wildly popular word-guessing game with a mystery five-letter word of the day.
We found out which five-letter Philly words work in Wordle’s extensive catalog, and which ones don’t.
S-H-O-R-E and B-R-O-A-D are fair game, but Y-O-U-S-E and W-E-N-T-Z (bye) are out.
Our reporter Max Marin has more on which Philly words work on Wordle.
What you should know today
Details remain scarce but the city of Philadelphia will be introducing two programs that will distribute money to low-income residents, with no strings attached.
At the Olympics, the music is also a star on the ice. Figure skating is embracing popular dance culture, using music from artists including Rihanna, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas and Backstreet Boys.
We’ve got a local connection in today’s bevy of Super Bowl commercials. Here’s the Delaware County father-daughter story behind it.
What to know if you were vaccinated outside the U.S.
Allegiances for residents with Russian and Ukrainian heritage are getting complicated.
There’s a rogue furry canine competition today and you should meet the Puppy Bowl’s local luminaries.
There’s no time like today for our guide to the best hoagies in Philly. And sign up for Let’s Eat newsletter to get restaurant news before anyone else.
Renata Merrill could barely see out of her left eye when she began quilting after brain surgery to remove a tumor. The hobby led to healing, self-discovery — and a gallery exhibit.
Let’s go back to 2016 when James Harden played in a summer basketball tournament that made Philly explode.
A museum teacher writes that we should honor the man recognized as the richest Black man in America.
And the new Fresh Prince reboot flip turns the original sitcom upside down.
Local Coronavirus Numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.
❓ Pop Quiz ❓
Do you remember what this fear-deficient surf rider of the snowstorm does to wake himself up when he can’t go surfing?
A) goes for a polar plunge
B) takes an ice bath
C) goes blizzard boogie boarding
D) downs an ice cream shake
🧩 Unscramble This Anagram 🧩
Alyce Phillips
Hint: Nick’s Trick in 2018.
For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to...
🎶 And you’re the best thing that he’s ever seen. Stay, lady, stay. Stay with your man awhile. 🎶
