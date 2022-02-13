Yes, that’s snow out there. Yesterday’s taste of spring is long gone, with temps dropping into the 30s.

Sure, the Super Bowl and the Olympics are fine, but have you played winter’s most important global competition? It’s Wordle, the game hooking three million players a day. If you want to make your word-guessing habit More Philly, we already found out the eligible Philly Wordle words.

Our restaurant critic Craig LaBan walks you through a young generation’s Vietnamese-inspired offerings that have never been more dynamic.

And don’t forget to try our word scramble toward the bottom of the newsletter. We’ll shout out winners.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

L-E-T-S play Wordle the Philly way. If you’ve seen that cluster of black, yellow, and green squares in your social media feed, you know Wordle, the wildly popular word-guessing game with a mystery five-letter word of the day.

We found out which five-letter Philly words work in Wordle’s extensive catalog, and which ones don’t.

S-H-O-R-E and B-R-O-A-D are fair game, but Y-O-U-S-E and W-E-N-T-Z (bye) are out.

Our reporter Max Marin has more on which Philly words work on Wordle.

What you should know today

🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄🏄

❓ Pop Quiz ❓

Do you remember what this fear-deficient surf rider of the snowstorm does to wake himself up when he can’t go surfing?

A) goes for a polar plunge

B) takes an ice bath

C) goes blizzard boogie boarding

D) downs an ice cream shake

Find out the answer.

🧩 Unscramble This Anagram 🧩

Alyce Phillips

Hint: Nick’s Trick in 2018.

Send us your answer.

For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to...

🎶 And you’re the best thing that he’s ever seen. Stay, lady, stay. Stay with your man awhile. 🎶

👋🏽 Master of ceremonies Kerith will kick off the week tomorrow on Valentine’s Day. Enjoy the game today. I’ll leave you with my favorite artifact from 2018.