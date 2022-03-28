We’re in for a blustery day with temperatures reaching only the 30s. In fact, today could break a 145-year-old record for cold.

But although it may not feel like it, spring is ahead of schedule.

Today, we look at what area companies are doing to attract new workers and retain current ones, from pay raises to free SEPTA rides.

If you see this 🔒 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Remote workers: What would lure you back to a permanent multi-day, in-office workweek?

Is it catered lunches? How about a gym membership? Maybe a free ride to and from the office courtesy of SEPTA? A nice pay raise? Yep, it’s a thing.

As business executives grapple with recruiting and retaining employees amid a tough labor market, these are just a few of the perks that the region’s employers are offering employees who now have options since the pandemic completely disrupted the notion of a five-day workweek.

Tack on high gas prices and inflation currently at 7.3% in the Philly metro area, and the hybrid work model can be a tough ask for many employers. We know because we asked several CEOs of local companies who felt the pinch of the pandemic on their markets.

“It’s challenging getting people back,” said Yasmine Mustafa, founder of the personal safety device firm ROAR for Good in Philadelphia. “We’re fully remote, we hire from all over the world, and we’re not planning on going back in much” to the firm’s Center City headquarters.

Our reporter Erin Arvedlund spoke to several other CEOs about the state of work in the Philadelphia region.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

It’s now a parking lot, but it’s where the Spectrum once stood, and that’s where Duke’s Christian Laettner took his game-winning shot. The moment lives on. Today’s question: Do you know the year Laettner’s shot sent Duke to the Final Four? Take a guess and find the answer here. 🔒

a. 1990

b. 1991

c. 1992

d. 1993

What we’re…

☝🏾 Asking: Is anyone else chuckling at the giant “Jawn Morgan” billboard along I-676 as much as we are?

🤔 Wondering: Why are so many Americans afraid of transgender people?

👀 Watching: The world’s largest paper plane competition, which landed in Philadelphia earlier this month.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

She’s the fabric of America.

SO TRY SEBS

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Christopher Downing of Philadelphia who correctly guessed THEOPHILUS VAN KANNEL as Sunday’s answer.

Photo of the day

Here’s hoping your week gets off on the right foot. Thanks for starting it with The Inquirer. 🌞