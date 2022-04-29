☀️ Today will be another sun-dappled day.

Today, reporter Matt Breen’s bringing you the inside story about how the long-running youth basketball league Liga Del Barrio needs an assist.

And if you want a cleaner block, let reporter Nick Vadala be your guide to organizing your cleanup.

An editor forwarded me a Facebook post from La Liga Del Barrio, a basketball league geared toward Latino youth in Philadelphia. They started a young adult league last year to counter the city’s rise in gun violence and were looking for their own gym after 22 years of bouncing around Philly. Sounded like a good story.

I talked to their president, Raymond Alvarez, about how the league started with a phone call from Pat Croce and grew into a thriving organization, as well as their plans for an upcoming gala to raise money for the gym. At the end, he mentioned they were trying to invite Croce to the gala but couldn’t get in touch with him.

I told Ray I had spoken to Croce — the 76ers president during the Allen Iverson era — and would send along his number. Maybe that would help. A month later, Ray reached back out. Not only did they reunite with Croce but he pledged $25,000 toward their new gym and challenged others to match him. The league has served nearly 10,000 Philadelphia youth. They hope a new gym can help serve even more.

Let’s talk trash. If you want a cleaner block, consider our tips and resources in our full guide beyond the tips below. And visit our How to Philly hub for more guides on navigating Philly, all in one place.

🗑️ Go to your highest-ranking official cleaner, a.k.a. the “block captain,” if you’ve got one. They can help mobilize volunteers and make arrangements for the garbage you collect.

🧹 The city can lend you supplies like rake shovels, brooms, litter grabbers, and curb edgers.

🐙 Pro tip: Try not to overdo your supply requests. (You’re not an octopus — you only have two hands.)

🎉 Do a giveaway. Give people an incentive to pitch in. Mochi doughnut party, anyone?

Keep reading for reporter Nick Vadala’s full guide to organizing your block cleanup.

