Remember way back to the summer of 2016 when it seemed that Thai rolled ice cream shops were popping up everywhere?

This is shaping up to be the Year of the Mochi Doughnut.

Mochi doughnuts? They are eight dime-size balls of dough formed into a ring, crispy exterior, soft and chewy interior, coated in a flavored glaze such as matcha, chocolate, and vanilla. They run about $2.50 or so each, depending on the location.

» READ MORE: Federal Donuts is poised for a huge expansion

Paris Baguette stores have had the mochi doughnuts from time to time. But shops selling the rice-flour treats are ringing the city.

The franchise Mochi Ring is open at 501 Old York Rd. in Jenkintown and 102 S. 21st St. in Center City, and there’s a forthcoming location in Cherry Hill.

National player Mochinut has shops at 1023 Arch St. in Chinatown and 108 Chestnut St. in Old City, and others are due at 809 N. Second St. in Northern Liberties, 7320 Old York Rd. in Elkins Park, 1222 Welsh Rd. in North Wales, and an undisclosed location in Cherry Hill.

Their menus include deep-fried, Korean-style corn dogs and bubble tea.