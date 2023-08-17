Homeowners desperate for help | Real Estate Newsletter

Homeowners who need some help can’t catch a break.

In early July, I wrote about how Pennsylvanians who applied for assistance to pay their mortgages, utility bills, and property taxes were facing foreclosure as they waited for an agency to review their applications.

Now, an investigation shows that the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund’s problems are bigger than state officials originally thought.

Keep scrolling for that story and to see how local investors say they were scammed by real estate influencers, learn what the region’s home prices are doing, and peek into a “near-perfect” custom-built retirement home in Kennett Square.

📮 What's a fun/quirky/unusual home feature you've had or would like to have?

— Michaelle Bond

Earlier this summer, housing advocates were desperate to spread the word: homeowners who applied for up to $50,000 in assistance and had been waiting to hear back for months had to re-register because of problems with the mortgage relief program.

Thousands hadn’t gotten the message as they anxiously hoped for a piece of the $350 million in pandemic assistance that the federal government gave Pennsylvania to help homeowners.

Now many homeowners aren’t any closer to getting help than they were at the beginning of the year.

An investigation found:

As of late July, almost 9,500 applicants had been registered in the new system — about half the total number of applications. But only about 900 households had received funds. The program stopped accepting applications in February with only a few days’ notice, cutting off homeowners who would otherwise qualify. Some ongoing mortgage payments from the state stopped without warning.

Read on for more details and homeowners’ stories of facing down foreclosure and going months without water in this investigation into Pennsylvania’s mortgage assistance program.

Greg Parker Jr. tells a story about hustling in his North Philly neighborhood as a teen, then buying his first Philly property in 2005 for about $5,000, and flipping rowhouses until he was making $150,000 a month.

It’s a story the personal finance influencer told to get people to invest in properties and pay to attend his seminars. And hundreds of aspiring investors got swept up in the inspirational message.

Now, many are saying Parker, known online as Big Bizzneesss, scammed them.

Observers say a growing online scam ecosystem preys on low-income, first-time investors.

Some of the people who say they were scammed by Parker and his wife, Danielle, include:

A recent Drexel University grad who gave Parker $20,000 to purchase a house. The sale never happened, and now he’s suing to try to get his money back. A South Jersey real estate agent who paid $7,000 for a share of what turned out to be a run-down property with more than $16,000 in back taxes. A Brooklyn man who borrowed money from his 401(k) to pay Parker for the purchase and rehab of a property. He’s out more than $100,000.

Read on for more details in this report by my colleagues Samantha Melamed and Ryan W. Briggs about how these Philly real estate influencers operate.

The latest news to pay attention to

You can’t see Carol and Richard Lee’s 2,700-square-foot ranch house from the road.

On the four-acre property in Kennett Square, “you see more wildlife than you do people,” Richard said. And that’s how they like it.

The retired scientists especially enjoy watching birds at the feeders outside their study’s window.

Carol calls their house “the near-perfect retirement home.”

The couple broke ground on their two-bedroom, 2½-bath home in March 2022 and moved in last fall.

Elements of the Tuscan architectural style that Carol has always liked pop up throughout the home. Their son-in-law’s mother was their interior designer.

The kitchen duplicates the layout of Richard’s father’s now-closed Chinatown restaurant, where Richard worked as a kid.

Peek into the couple’s home and see how their grandchildren were key to the house’s design.

📊 The market 📊

The Philly-area housing market hasn’t completely wilted in the heat. It’s still competitive. Mostly because there’s not a lot out there for buyers.

Homes sold the fastest last month in Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties, where the typical property went off the market in less than a week, according to the multiple listing service Bright MLS.

The lack of homes for sale also is propping up prices. Sales prices rose in every county in the Philadelphia metro in July. That includes Philly, where home prices had dipped earlier this year.

🔺 The region’s median sales price in July was $369,000, up a little more than 5% compared to last July.

🔺 The median sales price in Camden County rose more than 12% — the fastest price growth in our area.

🔻 The number of active home listings in the Philly region — 9,155 — was down more than 20% compared to last July.

Higher home prices and mortgage rates haven’t scared off as many buyers as you might think. We’ll see what the end of summer and the fall bring.

