🎶 A sound of the holidays | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Saturday. The sun should come out, but brace for wind chills in the 30s.

Today, we’re highlighting a classic commercial that signals the start of the holiday season in Pennsylvania. Plus, there’s news about SEPTA averting a significant fare increase, Abington’s smelly drinking water, and new tennis and pickleball courts on the way.

What you should know today

🎤 Let’s pass the mic to trending culture reporter Emily Bloch.

Picture it: The Birds game is on, you’re snacking on the couch, and suddenly, you hear it: “This holiday season, my good friend gave to me: seven Powerball tickets — .” With the start of Pennsylvania’s annual showing of its prized lottery Christmas commercial, the holiday season is truly here.

Dating to 1992, the ad, which is titled “Snowfall,” features a group of carolers singing an abridged and heavily modified version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” swapping the usual swans a-swimming and geese a-laying for an array of lottery games.

On social media, the return of the ad — which typically begins airing in early November — is celebrated. “It’s practically a holiday tradition,” one Reddit user wrote 13 years ago about the ad (from a Reddit thread in 2011 discussing its return that holiday season). A new Reddit thread posted this week also embraced the holiday ad.

“The moment they hear the carolers sing, many Pennsylvanians reflexively smile, sing along, and mentally count the weeks until they can put up the tree,” Drew Svitko, the Pennsylvania Lottery’s executive director, said in 2016 ahead of the ad’s 25th anniversary. “We are proud that our popular commercial brings back so many warm memories for viewers and has become a Keystone State holiday tradition.” — Emily Bloch

Keep reading to dive into the history of the beloved ad, and to watch this year’s edition. And if you have another favorite holiday ad, let us know about it.

In 2020, over half a million Philadelphians voted to establish the Citizens Police Oversight Commission, to administer independent investigations of officer misconduct.

But in a guest column for The Inquirer, Tonya McClary, executive director of the CPOC, says Philadelphia needs to strengthen the agency’s power to fulfill that work.

“We are proud of our work to perform these critical functions, but we know — and we have heard from the community — that they fall short of the independent oversight Philadelphia’s residents expect,” McClary writes.

Read on for McClary’s perspective on how the CPOC lacks the practical authority to fully realize its mission.

Books in Homes, a Bucks County-based nonprofit, recently donated books for kids to take home at Gloria Casarez Elementary in Kensington. The day was also a cause for celebration because Books in Homes gave away its one millionth book.

The nonprofit aims to boost literacy and foster a love of reading in children by giving them books to own — not castoffs or material that holds little appeal, but books they love, books they choose.

Fourth grader Baashir Willis, pictured left, received the one millionth book. “I love books,” the 9-year-old said. “I can’t believe they picked me.”

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

Do you consider Center City part of South Philly? A Philadelphian posed the question on X, and we’re curious what you think.

October was the city’s first rainless month in 153 years of recordkeeping. The drought is not over, but we’ll take the recent showers as a cause for celebration.

And in another corner of the web, a cyclist is looking for a friendly stranger who helped them after they crashed an e-bike and broke an arm. Ouch. Wishing you a speedy recovery, and hope the good Philly Samaritan sees this!

