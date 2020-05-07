The biggest obstacle remains the virus itself. While the number of cases is going down in New York, the hardest hit area in the country, it remains on the ascent in Massachusetts and other places across the country even as many businesses reopen. As long as that’s the case, it could be difficult to start a season with teams playing in their home ballparks, which is the most likely plan on the table. Would players agree to travel and stay in a city that is still a hot spot for the virus even if the ballparks are empty? What happens if just one player tests positive and how will the testing of players be conducted?