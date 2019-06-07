Signing Keuchel also would have come with concerns. His ERA last season, 3.74, was nearly a run higher than in 2017. Both his strikeout rate and ground-ball rate dropped and his fly-ball rate increased, which could have been concerning for a ground-ball pitcher who would have been starting in the hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park. Hitters made more contact, and he generated fewer swings and misses. His velocity was steady, but he threw 60 more innings in 2018 than in 2017. After his biggest workload in three years, Keuchel will just be thrust into the midst of a season.