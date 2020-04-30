Since the start of the 2018 season, Phillies’ pitchers have a 3.98 ERA and .727 OPS against the nine teams - Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Orioles, Blue Jays, Nationals, Marlins, Mets, and Pirates - that they could be aligned with this season in a regional division. Against all other teams, the staff ERA was 4.65 and opponents had a .777 OPS. The lineup hit .248 with a .747 OPS against those nine clubs, while hitting .240 and posting a .727 OPS against the rest of baseball. The Phillies are 77-74 since 2018 against the nine teams that would make up the new division and 84-89 against the rest of baseball. Maybe the Phillies could hold their own in the new-look East.