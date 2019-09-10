“I think Nick has struggled,” Kapler said. “At times, it’s been difficult to get through innings and I think he’s had to make adjustments. He’s made them. He hasn’t been able to sustain those adjustments long enough to be effective right now. We definitely continue to see the flashes and we see them in relief outings, which is why we were very much still in that game and it was an opportunity to use a guy that had looked better his last time out. It’s been rocky for Nick.”