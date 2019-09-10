Despite finishing behind the Braves and every other team in their division in 2017, manager Pete Mackanin’s young squad won 13 of the 19 games it played against Atlanta. The Braves had the better farm system — in fact, they had the best one in the game, according to Baseball America — but the Phillies’ minor-league talent pool was considered pretty deep, too. The Phillies also had the deeper pockets and the wherewithal to add some of the game’s talented free agents, which they did by signing Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta before the 2018 season and Bryce Harper before this season.