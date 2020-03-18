No baseball today. The Phillies were scheduled to play the Rays on Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla., and move another day closer to the start of the season. They would be putting the finishing touches on the opening-day roster and maybe even naming a fifth starter. Instead, the Phils are scrambling this week as many players returned home after spring training was canceled and the season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s going to be a while until baseball is back.