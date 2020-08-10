Maybe 10 years from now, Sunday will be remembered as the start of a great career. But right now, Sunday’s main takeaway was that the Phillies scored just two runs in 14 innings in a pair of listless losses against the division-rival Braves. Spencer Howard provided glimpses against a tough lineup of what he could be, but there was little else to be encouraged about from Sunday’s doubleheader. Here’s some good news for the Phillies after they dropped two games below .500: Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are starting the next two games.