Answer: Thanks for the kind words, Mark, and for the outstanding question. The Phillies’ lack of a Latin American superstar is an issue I plan to address at some point during the offseason. It is really accentuated because the Phillies play in the same division as the Braves with Ronald Acuna and the Nationals with Juan Soto and Victor Robles. The Phillies had hoped Maikel Franco would be that kind of player, but it obviously has not happened and he will likely be elsewhere next season. It could be argued that Cesar Hernandez is one of the better second basemen in the game, but he is far from being a superstar. As you mentioned, Sixto Sanchez helped get J.T. Realmuto here and a decade ago the Phillies used Carlos Carrasco to pry Cliff Lee from Cleveland. Carrasco has become a top-notch big-league starter. The Phillies’ biggest expenditure in the Latin market was power-hitting rightfielder Jhailyn Ortiz, who signed for $4 million in 2015, but he is coming off consecutive disappointing seasons in the lower minor-league levels. Anyway, look for more on this subject in the coming weeks.