For the record, my hand is up. Way, way up. Of course it is. The Godfather is a classic by any standard, and the sequel might be even better. But The Godfather Part III? Let’s be kind and say that most fans of the series wish that the third movie had never been made. I disagree. There’s no denying that Part III fell short of the lofty bar set by its predecessors, but if it could somehow stand alone, without being held to such a high standard, it’s really a halfway decent film.