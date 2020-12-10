The legend of Dick Allen’s 42-ounce bat

“Thanks for telling the real story about Dick Allen in his obituary. I happened to be a 29 year old rookie on the 1970 Cardinals, and had the pleasure of being with the club as a back up catcher. Dick Allen always referred to me as “Rook” and he and other members of the veteran squad took me out for dinner on the road. They knew I could not afford it, but I honestly think they respected that I was an old rookie, which meant I spent considerable amounts of time trying to get to the ML. The writers did not give Dick the opportunity to be presented in a good light, cause they were always looking for the “bad guy” stuff. It wasn’t there and the comments made by the Phillies Executives only proves my point. He was a great baseball player, and an even greater family man. Thanks for taking the time to write your article. It meant the world to me.” — Bart Zeller