“So I think that’s going to play a factor in terms of our timetable. I think we have to be flexible and we have to be nimble. So we’ll go out and see. And who knows how COVID is going to play in potential candidates’ minds -- whether they’re going to come conservative and say, ‘I want to stay where I am because I know where I am and I feel safe here.’ Or they say they want to take a chance and move out to a new job and a new organization. I can’t tell you.”