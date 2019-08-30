The New York Mets became the story of the summer in New York even with the Yankees bashing their way to one of the best records in baseball. All it took for the Mets to steal the tabloid headlines was winning 15 of 16 games, which thrust them from eight games under .500 to a season-high seven games over as recently as eight days ago. They had climbed their way back into the National League wild-card race and even passed the Phillies at one point after being seven games behind them at the All-Star break.