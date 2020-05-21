Answer: Thanks for reading Dennis and, unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to be seeing you or any other fan at the ballpark in 2020. I’ll settle for the games without fans. As for your question, I think baseball would be making a huge mistake if it left the draft at five rounds beyond this season. I also hate the fact that they are going to reduce the number of minor-league teams by 40. As I wrote a few weeks ago, there will be guys that were drafted in later rounds that may never get a chance to make it to the big leagues. It’s sad, but true. We will not know the real impact for years to come, but rest assured it will have an impact.