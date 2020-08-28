The Braves have already played a division-leading 30 games compared to 24 for the Phillies, and as of now, they have only one doubleheader scheduled for September compared to five for the Phillies. The Braves also will finish their season with seven home games against Miami and Boston. While the Marlins have played surprisingly well, they will have played 21 games in 17 days, including four doubleheaders, before their late September series with the Braves. Boston has the second-worst record in the American League and will be playing for nothing more than a draft pick in their season-finale series with the Braves.