“He gets so locked in and does his thing out on the field, so I try not to bother him,” Stott said. “But in the offseason or when I’m in a funk or something like that, he is always there for me, a phone call away if I need it. In spring training I asked him what he does against certain pitchers. I wanted to know about how to face a sinkerballer or a guy who is coming in on you or a hard-throwing lefty. It was all kind of approach things.”