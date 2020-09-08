You never want to count out the Nationals, as we all remember they were 19-31 last season after 50 games before rallying to win the World Series. But, things are looking pretty bleak right now in D.C. General manager Mike Rizzo was ejected from his private suite Sunday in Atlanta as the team fell for the 11th time in 14 games, Stephen Strasburg is out for the season, and Juan Soto has missed the last five games with elbow soreness.