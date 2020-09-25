Regardless of how the Rays set up their pitching, it is going to be a challenge for Phillies hitters. If the Rays decide to use it as they have in three of their last 10 games, they have a lethal arsenal of relief arms. Tampa Bay’s 3.50 bullpen ERA is the fourth best in baseball. You don’t want to be behind late against the Rays, who have eight relievers with at least 10 appearances and an ERA less than 4.00, including six that have ERAs under 3.00.