Zach Eflin won’t solve the Phillies’ offensive woes, but his return Thursday will be a welcome sight as he reenters the starting rotation after more than a month on the injured list.

Eflin looked good Saturday in his one rehab start, but he threw just 31 pitches. So expect him to be on a pitch count against Arizona. The Phillies will take it. They play the Diamondbacks four times this week after being swept last week in Arizona. Having Eflin return is a strong way to start the series.

The rundown

The Phillies lineup went flat without Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday night and other observations from a 3-1 loss to the Rays.

Top pitching prospect Mick Abel is dealing with shoulder tendinitis.

The Phillies shook up their front office as they removed two assistant general managers and their farm director.

Important dates

Today: Zack Wheeler faces Ryan Yarbrough in series finale vs. Rays, 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow: Eflin starts series opener vs. Arizona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Phillies face Arizona again, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Game 3 vs. D-backs, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: Phillies and Arizona wrap up series, 1:05 p.m.

Monday: Phillies open three-game series in D.C., 7:05 p.m.

Stat of the day

Alec Bohm played his first game with triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night after being sent down and went 0 for 4. Bohm has played 155 games in the majors, but Tuesday was just his second game at triple A and his first at that level as a non-rehab player. Bohm made a pit stop earlier this season with the IronPigs while rehabbing from the time he spent on the COVID-19 injured list.

Not all was lost Tuesday for Bohm as he made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch on a fly ball. Jose Alvarado started the game and pitched a scoreless inning. The left-hander could rejoin the Phillies bullpen this week.

From the mailbag

Question: We talk a lot about the division. How’s the wild card? — Arthur P. via email

Answer: Thanks, Art. The Phillies entered Tuesday five games out of the wild card but need to jump two teams — the Cardinals and Padres — before they can catch the Reds. I would remain focused on the division and check back on the wild-card standings come September. The easier route to October is to chase the Braves, as the Phillies simply have to catch one team. But as we’ve seen, there’s not much easy or simple about it.